Faringdon have no answer to free-scoring Henley U15s

HENLEY HAWKS U15s eased to a comfortable victory away at Faringdon last Sunday in their first away match of the season.

Going into the game Henley had four players from their U14s — Jack Bradbury, Will Tavinor, Jake Robinson and Alex Clarke — to help boost their depleted match day squad.

The home side were noticeably the largest team Henley have faced this season, but Laurence Walker set the tone in the first minute with a dominant tackle which led to a turnover.

After some good recycling work from the Henley forwards, scrum half Josh Livesey darted under the posts to score. Ben Horner kicked the conversion — his first of seven successful kicks from 10 attempts in breezy conditions.

Henley’s relentless start to the game continued, and Cameron Ball and Finn Hawkes scored in quick succession, before Livesey added to his tally with a catch from a re-start and raced from his own 22-metre line to score in the corner.

With Jonny Noctor, Archie Stickley, Sam Bailey and Cameron Ball dominating the close exchanges, Clarke was able to showcase his distribution skills putting Luca Peralta into space to barrel through the Faringdon defence to score a fine try just before the end of the first quarter. Henley continued the second quarter as they left off, and after Noctor won two scrums against the head in quick succession, Ashton Ilincic picked up the ball from the base of the scrum and charged over for his first score. Sean Siggeman then put his name on the score sheet with a direct run through the opposition pack, before winger Toby Shemilt dummied his way through several players to score under the posts.

After scoring 52 answered points in the first half, Henley were inevitably going to lose momentum, but the highlight of a more dogged third quarter was a fine individual try from Siggeman. With Faringdon beginning to show some more fight, and Henley losing some accuracy, it took some strong tackling from Charles Morley and some aggressive counter-rucking from Will Tavinor and Jake Robinson to ensure that Henley’s try line was never really threatened.

The final quarter was characterised by several injuries to the home side and some fractious play leading to one of the Faringdon side receiving a red card after a strong run from Stickley.

Captain Ilincic called for a final push and with halfbacks Jack Bradbury and Clarke playing heads-up rugby at real pace, Henley were able to finish the game on a high note. Bradbury found Ilincic to run through for his second score, before Sam Bailey broke through the defence to selflessly set up Ben Earl to score his first competitive try for Hawks.