Winters’s brace helps Hawks down Swans

A LATE fight back from Henley Hawks U15s saw them take the derby honours running against Marlow on Sunday.

Played on the main Dry Leas pitch with Premiership referee Dean Richards officiating, the visitors took the lead from a penalty after 15 minutes.

The Henley forwards, led by the back row of skipper Aston Ilincic, Cameron Ball and Henry Dargan began to take control at a fiercely competitive breakdown and going through the phases created space for scrum-half Josh Livesey to put in Ilincic who crashed over in the left hand corner in the 21st minute to give Henley a narrow 5-3 leave after Sam Winters’ conversion from the touchline narrowly missed to the right.

Marlow hit back with a break down the left leading to a try on the 25th minute and an 8-5 lead that they took into half-time, albeit it could have been more had it not been for a superb cover tackle by Henley fullback Sean Siggeman to stop the Marlow winger.

Marlow came out of the blocks after half-time and took control of the game with some clever positional kicking saw them push Henley back deep into their own half.

Despite some robust defending by Hawks’ second rows Ben Horner and Laurence Walker, the pressure built and in the 38th minute Marlow crashed over from close range to create an eight point gap and lead 13-5. A few minutes later a clever cross-field kick was gathered by the impressive Marlow left wing to extend Marlow’s lead to 18-5. Another try saving tackle from Siggeman kept the Hawks in the game, but they were on the back foot and in trouble as they went into the last quarter of the game.

The Henley pack once again rose to the occasion, with prop Henry Manson running some good lines off the breakdown admirably supported by hooker Jonny Noctor.

With more possession and forward momentum, the platform was created for Ollie Johnson on at scrum-half to release the backs with Will Corbett, Douglas Amlot and Harvey Herbert linking well and finding space and room to cut through the Marlow backline.

The game began to break up and a move down the left with Finn Hawkes and left wing Toby Shemilt involved saw Hawks 15 metres out before prop Luca Peralta broke from a maul and crashed over in the left-hand corner. A difficult conversion attempt from Winters landed just short as Henley trailed 18-10 with 10 minutes remaining. There cause was helped after the Marlow left winger was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Josh Livesey.

With Marlow down to 14, Henley saw their opportunity and seized it. A good break from the restart saw winger Conrad Morley break down the right and a penalty gave Henley the opportunity to kick for the corner and push Marlow back deep in their own 22.

A pin point throw from Noctor was taken by Horner and a rolling maul saw Henley push forward to the line. As the maul rotated to the right, blocking out the Marlow forwards, scrum-half Johnson saw the opportunity and hit fly half Winters short on the left who had spotted the Marlow 10 out of position and crashed over under the posts. Winters added the two points to reduce the deficit to 18-17 with five minutes remaining.

With the home crowd behind them, the Hawks dug deep and a turnover by Cameron Ball saw the Hawks push forward once more with the clock counting down.

Winters picked and went from the base of the breakdown on the halfway line and was clear through and gone, running 50 metres to score with a dive under the posts. Adding the conversion to his try, Henley led 24-18.

A knock-on gave Marlow one more chance to steal the game, but Henley dug deep and off the next play held up the Marlow nine just short of the line.

Henley go into the Christmas break having won all seven of their games played, scoring 282 points and conceding 47.