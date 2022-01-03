Rugby club supports mental health charity

RAMS Rugby Club in Sonning has joined forces with a charity in order to provide mental wellbeing support for players and members.

Brave Mind was set up by ex-Henley Rugby Club player Simon Trower after he suffered poor mental health.

He said: “Rugby was always a good form of personal therapy. I left things off the field and enjoyed the release on it.

“Looking back, this was very much a temporary fix for me. I was putting on a front, hiding behind ‘the banter’, when deep down I yearned for real connections and to be myself. Life is moving on and I am pleased to see the stigma towards mental health is changing, especially in sport.

“I’ve always wanted to try to help others and having completed a mental health first aider course, I’ve decided to create a support network, primarily focused within the rugby community.”

Rams chief executive Gary Reynolds said: “Brave Mind has done some brilliant work educating the rugby community on mental health. We are delighted they have agreed to help improve awareness at Rams and support members who need to speak to someone who will understand and help them on the road to recovery.”