Mueller scores twice as Hawks down Swans to complete double

VISITING side Henley Hawks Women returned to winning ways after a six-week gap in matches as they came away from Buckingham Swans with five points from their Championship Division 1 South clash on Sunday.

Having beaten their opponents convincingly in the earlier home fixture, there was a chance for complacency and a lack of match intensity to creep in as the hosts took the lead with an early try.

The Hawks responded well with two tries from surging runs via Lauren Mueller and Carly Hadfield, back into the squad to help with the injuries to the back line. Both finished off under the posts to which Rachel Humphreys converted.

Buckingham came back strongly to make the score 14-12. The ding-dong battle continued as each side saw chances go missing before end of the first half.

The second half saw the Hawks, now playing up the slight slope, look to add a try right from the kick-off, through a scything run from Nicole Burger but she was stopped short of the line but the intent and pace had upped. Now in the hosts 22 and with pressure mounting, Burger cut through again to score under the sticks.

The Swans replied with a converted try of their own after a few missed tackles allowed for a score near the posts.

At 21-19 Henley needed to find another gear and they duly did this as they increased the tempo and with it the Swans penalty count.

With the line-out operating well and more strong carries from Hari McCormack another penalty led to further tap and go and Mueller claimed a brace and the bonus point.

Henley looked to capitalise on the growing penalties and managed the remaining 15 minutes and clock well. With only a few minutes left Humphreys slotted home a kick to complete the scoring.