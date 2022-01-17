Visitors prove too strong for Abbey

ABBEY battled bravely in the Rosehill mud against a strong Aylesbury side, and after trailing 19-0 at half-time did well to draw the second half with each side restricted to a single try.

The home pack battled well against difficult opposition, with backrowers Max Nugent and Scott Holland standing out in a hardworking forward effort.

Aylesbury’s strong pack put enormous pressure on the home side in the opening quarter, and the visitors took the lead when scrum-half Max Milham darted over for a try from a tapped penalty.

Fullback Nicky Mercer added the extras, but he was unsuccessful with his conversion attempt after winger Liam Evans scored Aylesbury’s second try, again from a tapped penalty.

Abbey fell further behind when flanker Greg Smith was driven over for a try with Mercer converting successfully, but they fought back well after this and enjoyed a good spell of pressure before half time.

There were further spells of Abbey pressure in the second half, with scrum half Will Bevan using his tactical kicking to good effect. But Aylesbury claimed their bonus point try through flanker Connor Herlihy, who dived over in the right corner. The try was unconverted, and Abbey scored the final points of the match when outside half Sol Wallis-Robinson crossed the line after Bevan took a quick penalty tap.

In the closing stages the home side had to play with 14 men as they had used up their permitted number of eight player interchanges when forward Sam Hallett went off injured. However, they dominated final minutes and came close to scoring a second try.

Abbey: I John, A Burke, C House, A Ross, M Boucher, S Wallis-Robinson, W Bevan, A Postlethwaite (Charlton, 40 mins), J Leach (M Woodrow, 40 mins), O Charlton (Z Mayo, 40 mins), J Knights, S Hallett (Shaw, 50 mins), C Shaw (G Sutherland, 20 mins; Leach 50 mins), M Nugent, S Holland.