Cookland’s late penalty secures Hawks victory

HENLEY HAWKS produced a mixed performance to secure a bonus point win against a dogged Hinckley side who looked well beaten with 20 minutes to go last Saturday — however, they could have taken the honours had a last gasp penalty attempt not been pushed wide.

Henley got off to the best possible start when a penalty was kicked well into the corner by Matt Dalrymple. The line-out was then driven over by a maul for stand in hooker Brad Cook to touch down and Cail Cookland to kick the conversion.

Hinckley were quick to respond and reduced the arrears with a well-struck penalty from 35 metres. The visitors were quick into their stride again when a well won penalty was tipped on by skipper Jake Albon for Will Crowe to run a good line scoring just outside the post from 30 metres. Once again Cookland was successful with the conversion.

Henley were enjoying the lion’s share of the possession, particularly at the line-out, where they were able to pressure the opposition and cause havoc for their jumpers. In addition, Sam Lunnon and Albon were able to take some clean ball off the oposition’s throw. This allowed Henley to dictate play and create some promising attacking positions.

From a well worked set piece the ball was moved to Reuben Norvill who showed a clean pair of heels by stepping the opposition and running hard from 40 metres to score a good try right on the stroke of half time. The conversion was unsuccessful.

It then looked like the game was effectively over after eight minutes of the second half as Henley were awarded a penalty try when the ball was worked well wide only for a Hinckley player to deliberately knock it forward. This resulted in a yellow card and a lead of 26-6 to the visitors.

At this point Henley needed to push on and put the game out of sight. However, a complete turnaround occurred as the home side came hard back into the game assisted by some errors from what had been a dominant Henley team.

Three quick tries were scored in 20 minutes as Henley appeared to freeze and stop playing with the confidence of the first half.

Fortunately, amongst the mayhem, Cookland was able to secure an important penalty. All of a sudden it was down to a two-point game.

With the last play of the game Henley’s defence held out a determined set of close quarter drives from the Hinckley eight. However, a penalty was awarded which was the last play and fortunately the kick went wide to the relief of the Henley players and supporters.

Henley Hawks: Cookland, Norvill, Davies, Amphlett, Harmes, Dalrymple, Crow, Hughes, Cook, Frostick, Harrison, Albon, Lunnon, Bradley, Hall, Replacements: Inoke, Probyn, Lowe, Lewis, Scott-Young.