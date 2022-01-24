Humphreys in fine form as Hawks coast to comfortable win

VISITORS Henley Hawks Women ran in eight tries as they came away with a convincing Championship South victory at Hove on Sunday.

The tone was set in the early minutes as Nina Webb broke through under the posts for the first of her brace.

It then took a while before the visitors troubled the scoreboard. This time it was Rachel Humphreys

finishing from the halfway and adding the conversation.

The back row provided plenty of strong carrie with Humpheys and Hari McCromack leading the way. It was just reward that McCromack finished off another break and provide a 19-0 lead at half-time.

With the slight slope advantage and Henley increasing tempo the pressure was building. Hove’s resistance was cracking and following a sweeping set of phases Ellie Smales went crashing over.

Henley’s offloading game was now causing huge problems and allowing the likes of Chloe Baker and Gen Moody more time and space to gain ground. Humpreys secured her brace taking the score to 29-0.

Hove were still battling and secured a score themselves, but this wasn’t going to hold back the tide of tries from Webb, Smales and at the death a runaway McCromack. With Humpheys slotting the extras the final whistle went as the Hawks remain in fourth place in the table.

Henley Hawks Women, without a fixture this weekend, are back in action on January 30 when they entertain league leaders Thurrock Women.