Winger’s kicking proves decisive

DEBUTANT Ollie Evans was Abbey’s matchwinner under the Wallingford floodlights in a rare Friday evening fixture in Tribute Southern Counties North.

The winger kicked five goals from five attempts for a personal haul of 14 points on an evening in which Abbey displayed tremendous determination and team spirit.

The visitors were outscored by three tries to one, but they defended superbly in a game in which both sides had periods of dominance. The victory was Abbey’s first at Wallingford in 12 years.

Wallingford started strongly and took a deserved early lead when hooker Nelly Kinninburgh scored a try from a line-out drive. Outside half Charles Campbell failed to convert, and Abbey went ahead soon afterwards when second row Chris Shaw scored a try after scrum half Will Bevan had broken from a scrum. Evans converted and soon increased his side’s lead with a penalty.

Abbey nearly scored a second try when fullback Max Boucher just failed to ground the ball when he chased a kick-ahead. But Evans landed another penalty soon afterwards to make the score 13-5.

Wallingford came back into the game when prop Tyler Harvey scored a try from a line-out but Campbell missed the conversion, as well as a penalty. Then a run from home centre Tom Cerullo nearly set up another Wallingford try, but his pass was knocked on. Just before half-time Campbell landed a simple penalty to tie the scores at the interval.

Abbey dominated the early exchanges in the second half, and Evans restored their lead with two more penalties. But Wallingford hit back towards the end, and only a brilliant piece of defence from replacement Matt Woodrow prevented a try from home skipper Ian Jeffreys. Abbey’s defence finally cracked in injury time when centre Sam Botting scored a try, but Campbell was again off-target with his conversion attempt.

After this, Abbey comfortably saw out the remaining minutes.