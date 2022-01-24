Hayhow bags treble as Rams triumph

RAMS’ Director of Rugby Seb Reynolds hailed his players after they overcame Jak Rossiter’s first-quarter red card to beat Plymouth Albion 41-27 in a cracking encounter, writes Richard Ashton.

Two Connor Eastgate penalties put the visitors in front before hat-trick hero Connor Hayhow crossed for the first of his treble, Drew Humberstone’s conversion pushing his side a point in front.

However, Rossiter was then given an early exit after being ruled to have taken Shea Cornish out in the air, leaving Rams with more than an hour to play with a man down.

Yet they responded well, the pack taking charge of the contest and a second converted Hayhow try and a Humberstone penalty making it 17-6 at the break.

In-form hooker Max Hayman went over five minutes into the second period, Humberstone adding the extras, only for Plymouth to grab a penalty try with a surging maul which also saw James Baker yellow-carded.

Rams again responded and with Hayhow completing his treble and the forwards earning a penalty try at the scrum, they moved 38-13 up with five minutes remaining.

Henry Clement and Jake Clemson grabbed a try apiece in two minutes at the death for Albion — both converted by replacement Tom Putt — but Humberstone maintained his perfect day from the tee with a last-play penalty to seal the deal.

Speaking after the game, Reynolds said: “Credit to the players the way they managed it. The first thing they had to do was not drop their heads and get upset about the whole thing.

“I was glad their lad was okay and was able to carry on and it was one of those occasions where Caolan’s box kick was almost too good, and two players got caught up underneath it — there was no malice and it’s just part of the game.

“The way the guys responded to going down to 14 men — we do have a plan for it and we’ve always discussed what we would do – was excellent and they executed it so well in terms of the shift in how you have to defend.”

He added: “Sometimes it’s tricky for the team who remain with 15 and I felt for 10 or 15 minutes Plymouth weren’t sure how to play, and it is hard for a team in that position.

“It doesn’t mean gaps suddenly open up everywhere and you can tear a team apart — it normally means you get some gaps towards the end and that happened because you get a dip in energy levels as every player has to work a little bit harder (earlier on).”

Leading 7-6 at the time of the red card, Rams had made something of a slow start before the forwards began to fold sway, and Reynolds confessed: “It (the red card) galvanised us and focused our minds and led us to achieving what we wanted to from the game.

“The pack were very good and credit to (forwards coach) Owen (Root) and all the forwards with what they’re doing.

“If you look at the first half of the season, we haven’t always been able to establish our platform for consistent periods, but we had both the scrum and maul going really strongly which allowed some nice tempo to our attack as well.”

While the pack were outstanding, inside centre Hayhow was the try-scoring star of the show, resembling a dominant NFL running back as the American Football season hits the start of the play-offs.

And Tennessee Titans fan Reynolds beamed: “He reminds me of Derek Henry — he’s the best. Connor’s a powerful runner and if he takes the ball on the gain-line at pace he can break tackles, but he’s also got other elements to his game.

“He’s got great skills, chip-kicks the ball well and we’ve been waiting for him to deliver and he did it brilliantly, so I’m very pleased for him.”