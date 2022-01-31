Call-up for former captains

TWO former Oratory School rugby captains will be taking their bow on the international stage.

Max Clementson, who was the Oratory first team captain in 2016, has signed an England Sevens contract and been selected in the squad for the Malaga leg of the World Series.

Meanwhile Morgan MacRae, the Oratory captain in 2019, has been selected for Wales Sevens.

These selections could result in the pair being seen in action against each other.

It has been a particularly busy season for MacRae who has been representing Llanelli in the Welsh Premiership whilst studying media and communication at Swansea University. He recently made his senior professional debut, representing Scarlets in November.

Mikey Hennessy, head of rugby at the Oratory, said: “It is brilliant to see these two pupils selected at international level. Both were impressive sevens players whilst at school so I’m sure they will make their mark on the World Series.”