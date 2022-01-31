Reynolds frustrated by Tykes defeat

DISAPPOINTED Rams director of rugby Seb Reynolds was left frustrated after his side were unable to back up an encouraging first-half display in a narrow 25-22 reverse at Leeds Tykes, writes Richard Ashton.

The visitors made a sensational start with tries from debutant Charlie Robson — with his first touch in National 1 — and Tom Vooght, added to by a Drew Humberstone conversion giving them a 12-0 lead.

Charlie Venables added the extras to a Jake Brady score to cut the gap, but Max Hayman and Connor Hayhow crossed to wrap up the try bonus point and send Rams into the break 22-7 in front.

However, with conditions and an increasingly vocal crowd in their favour, tries from Matt Burke and Alex Pleasants, along with eight points from the boot of Venables snuck Leeds in front in the 79th minute before they held on for the win.

Reflecting on the game, Reynolds revealed: “I thought our energy was excellent early on and we started very well.

“We got into the game and took the platform of good field position and played some decent rugby, going out into a lead.

“I don’t know if at half-time we thought we had enough, because there was a lot of rugby left to be played and the slope is quite prominent. We perhaps didn’t play the rugby I’d have expected us to play in the second half — we needed to get a couple more scores and my one criticism of our game management would probably be we were looking to see the game out with 15 minutes to go.

“It was a bit naïve, there are things to work on, but these things happen.”

He continued: “Overall I think Leeds thoroughly deserved it. They had good intent in the first half up the hill and into a little bit of a breeze, and they got a good score.

“At the scrum I thought they stayed in the fight well — we had moments of dominance, but they actually secured their side up pretty well.

“Our front row did a good job, and I thought Charlie was excellent all game, but it wasn’t to be.”

The game bore a frustrating likeness to the last-play 18-17 defeat at Taunton Titans back in October and Reynolds admitted his troops must learn to kill off possible home comebacks before they gain momentum.

He concluded: “You’ve got to try and shut it down by continuing to do what you do well and we stopped doing that.

“We almost slowed our own game down at times and we’ve seen it before where sometimes you can have a platform at scrum and maul, and then breaking out from that is hard to do.

“There were moments in the first half when we did play and we looked good and we needed to keep doing that. But we weren’t able to and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”