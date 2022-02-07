Abbey hit back to claim historic victory

ABBEY overcame the first half loss of two key forwards to record a well-deserved first ever victory against Shipston-on-Stour last Saturday.

The visitors led by a point at half-time, but Abbey controlled the second 40 minutes superbly and conceded nothing after the break.

Hooker turned flanker Jake Leach was outstanding in a good team effort, while winger Ollie Evans enjoyed another faultless afternoon from the kicking tee, landing 10 priceless points for his side.

Shipston took the lead after 13 minutes when skipper Rob James kicked a penalty, and they went further ahead ten minutes later when scrum-half George Cowper crossed for an unconverted try.

Abbey hit back before half time when scrum half Will Bevan scored a try from a tapped penalty with Evans adding a fine touchline conversion. Both hooker Lewis Jones and experienced second row Sam Hallett were forced off with injuries before the break, but Abbey’s rearranged pack remained strong in the set piece.

Trailing by a single point at the interval, Abbey controlled the second half and took the lead when Leach plunged over for a try near the posts, with Evans adding the simple conversion.

Further attacks saw Abbey well established in the visitors’ 22, and they increased their advantage when Evans kicked a penalty after 74 minutes. Shipston centre Tobi Faulkner was shown a yellow card near the end of the game, and Evans made the victory secure soon afterwards with another penalty.

Abbey: M Boucher, C Floyd, C House, C Shackleford (R Jaffray, 59 mions), O Evans, S Wallis-Robinson, W Bevan, A Postlethwaite, L Jones (M Toland, 28 mins), O Charlton, J Knights, S Hallett (A Burke, 31 mins), J Leach, M Nugent, S Holland.