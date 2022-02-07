League leaders prove too strong for Hawks

HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN went down to a 27-12 home defeat against unbeaten league leaders THURROCK LADIES at Dry Leas on Sunday.

The visitors, who have won all of their matches this season, raced into a 22-0 lead.

Close to half-time Henley capitalised on an attacking opportunity when a break from Nicole Burger down the touch line was well worked by the team allowing Lauren Mueller to fight her way over the line to score in the corner to reduce the arrears to 22-5.

The second half saw Hawks have some good defensive hits from Rachel Humphreys and Daniker Wilmore. A quick tap and go from Hari McCormack led to good interplay between Mueller, Genevieve Moody, and Chloe Baker down the 15m channel before a break from Wilmore. Eventually, a mistake from Henley gave way to a scrum on the five-metre line and momentum was momentarily lost for the Hawks.

After winning a penalty scrum-half Baker took another quick tap to catch Thurrock on the back foot. Nina Webb, receiving the ball on the halfway line, broke through the defensive wall and beat the remaining covering players to crash over the score line. Humphreys slotted the extras.

ABBEY LADIES went down to a 50-17 defeat at home to second placed BATH LADIES in a match that saw the visitors Hannah Meek score five tries.

Three quick tries from the visitors in the opening quarter stunned Abbey, who were caught off-guard by Bath’s quick back three combination of Meek, Edmonds and Peters.

Unable to get their hands on any ball from the breakdown, Abbey were living off Bath’s scraps until dogged pressure turned the tide in the home side’s favour. A series of penalties allowed kickers Alice Denton-Rice and Lou Pullan to work their team up the pitch, and pressure on Bath’s own kickers allowed Abbey to continue to make ground.

Although she had been thwarted on two strong charges for the line, Denton-Rice was finally rewarded with her team’s first try towards the end of the first half. A secure line-out from the pack allowed fly-half Annette Bevan to release Grane on a deep line, who moved the ball wide to Pullan and opposite winger Caroline Shephard. Moments later, Denton-Rice crossed from short range, surging for the line with a multitude of Bath players hanging off her.

Having kept the visitors to 19 points since the three early tries, Abbey finished the half feeling positive.

The second half started in a similar vein to the first, with Bath scoring almost instantly through Meek, who tiptoed her way around the Abbey defence, grabbing a second not too long after, following a fumble from Bevan on the ground.

Alex Wilkinson, having swapped into the 9 shirt from Ellie Denton-Rice, who read a stray Bath pass between their centres to perfection; the resulting intercept saw her run in half the length of the pitch to grab her side’s second.

Abbey responded well again and pressurised the restart, forcing yet again another Bath fumble. An assured scrum saw Wilkinson swing the play blind to Bevan, who darted through a gap, bringing the play to Bath’s 22. Clean rucks and quick hands through the team found Montgomery, who did exceptionally well to beat three defenders on the way to the line.

Abbey pressed for a bonus point try but it was Bath who raced away again to score several times to bring up their 50-17 scoreline.