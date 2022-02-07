Vikings conquer Bracknell to tighten grip on top spot

TRIBUTE Berks, Bucks and Oxon South Division 2 league leaders Henley Vikings thrashed third-placed Bracknell 3rds last Saturday in front of a bumper Dry Leas crowd on Saturday.

Right from the off the Vikings intent was clear as the Henley pack immediately paved the way for the back line to play their running rugby.

The front three of Jim Hadfield, Richard Horsley and Adam Wood dominated the scrum, making it easy for Fry and Howe to combine, sending the ball wide.

The centre pairing of Sam Quelch and captain Toby Stephens combined nicely and some fine stepping by Pete Brown got Henley on the scoreboard before Howe converted.

Vikings openside flanker, James Christian, was forced off through injury and replaced by Sichel. This didn’t affect the intensity or physicality and shortly after Quelch crossed for the second.

Henley’s counter-attacking saw Sam Grindey and Ben Wiltshire, backed up by Luke Rosier score Henley’s third to make it 17- 0. Just before half-time Quelch waltzed over after some good work from Stentiford and Unsworth to put the Vikings 24-0 ahead.

In the second half number 10, Toby Howe, making his first start in that position after recovering from injury, crossed for the fifth try and converted to make it 31-0.

Henley then brought on Josh Beech, Brian Pyle, Gordon Kerrins and Chris Norton from the bench. Beech immediately making an impact with some effective and direct running, getting Grindey over for a try, 38-0.

Bracknell rallied and managed to get on the scoreboard to make it

38-7. This was short lived as man-of-the-match Pete Brown stepped his way through a tired and loose defence, to score his second and make the score 43-7.

Some indiscipline from Bracknell saw the referee award a penalty try.

After the match, Henley were awarded the Tribute team of the month award.

Henley Vikings: Jim Hadfield, Richard Horsely, Adam Wood, Barney Stentiford, Andrew Unsworth, Pete Brown, James Christian, Matt Thomas, Chris Fry, Toby Howe, Sam Grindey, Sam Quelch, Toby Stephens, Ben Wiltshire, Luke Rosier; Charlie Sichel, Chris Norton, Josh Beech, Brian Pyle, Gordon Kerrins.