Rams get back to winning ways

DIRECTOR of rugby Seb Reynolds hailed a brilliant Rams performance as they returned to winning ways with a 43-19 home triumph against Taunton Titans last Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.

Despite a slow start, the hosts hit the front thanks to Tom Vooght’s 50th try for the club, and while Ollie Down levelled, a penalty try and a converted Robbie Stapley effort made it 19-5 at the break.

Drew Humberstone added the extras to a second Vooght score and a potential try-of-the-season team effort finished by Connor Hayhow extended the lead even further, albeit Ratu Vakalutukali replied before Jack Walsh added the extras to cut the gap to 33-12.

Rams finished the stronger with two of the three tries coming in the final five minutes, firstly through the outstanding young wing Charlie Robson and then through Vince Everitt with the last play of the game, Harry Tarling sandwiching those efforts for the away side.

Reflecting on a productive afternoon, Reynolds said: “It was a brilliant performance. We got a nice balance in that we managed to get on top of their pack where the scrum was working very well, and then we balanced that with some really good tempo play.

“We got our off-loading game going, we had good continuity, and we built up a good score-line.”

The pick of the hosts’ tries came from Hayhow, finished after Rams had initially won a scrum against the head before a dynamic break from Robson, interspersed with fine handling from Ollie Cole, Rowan Grundy and Henry Bird set up the centre to cross on the right.

And Reynolds beamed: “It was a really good score which balanced everything which is brilliant about rugby — the set-piece, then moving the ball into the wider channels.

“I think everyone who came saw a great game of rugby which was well contributed to by Taunton.

“While the score-line might suggest it was comfortable, it never really was, but while it was on the edge, we played very well.”

Teenage flier Robson, who scored in eight Titans games before stepping up to touchdown on first-team debut at Leeds last week, again caught the eye, and Reynolds admitted: “Every so often you get players where if you challenge them, the higher the level all they do is just respond to it and look comfortable.

“Charlie just loves rugby and he gets on the pitch and whatever the level, he just wants to play.

“He plays with ball in hand so well and he’s a tough kid, but a really lovely lad as well. We’re just chuffed to have him on board and how he is doing is great.”