Corbett bags hat-trick as Hawks U15s secure semi-final spot

A SECOND-HALF hat-trick from man-of-the-match Will Corbett helped Henley Hawks U15s see off a dogged Chinnor to make it 10 wins from 10 this season and book their semi-final place in the U15s Oxfordshire Cup.

Playing for the honour of top of the group, and a home semi-final, the Hawks knew that they had to put on their Sunday best against a strong and resolute Chinnor side.

Chinnor dominated the opening phases taking advantage of some sloppy Hawks handling errors. However, the Hawks defensive line held firm and the front row of Will Tavinor (playing up from the U14s), Jonny Noctor and Louis Wilson began to dominate the set-pieces and give the Hawks some forward momentum, territory, and a platform for scrum-half Ollie Johnson to release the backline.

A moment of magic broke the deadlock for the Hawks when a neat kick and chase saw Harvey Herbert outpace the Chinnor fullback and gathered the ball to dive over and give the Hawks a 5-0 lead with a quarter of the game gone.

Despite some good probing runs in difficult conditions from Josh Livesey and Finn Hawkes in the centres, supported by Ben Earl and Charlie Baker on the wings, the Hawks couldn’t break Chinnor’s strong defensive line and it remained 5-0 at the half-time.

A tactical reshuffle of the backline at the break saw Livesey drop in at nine; Fred l’Anson in only his second game for Hawks come into 10; Corbett move to 12 and Hawkes shift out to 13.

Corbett broke away from the halfway line to score the first of his tries two minutes into the second half to make it 10-0.

The forwards, led by a fine captain’s performance from skipper Ashton Ilincic, and the dominant flankers of Laurence Walker and Cameron Ball, began to control the breakdown.

With more possession the Hawks found themselves camped on the Chinnor line before a pick and go from Alfie Malcolm set up Paddy Mainwaring who crashed over in the right corner to make it 15-0 with 15 minutes to play.

With Chinnor heads dropping, the Hawks saw their opportunity and three tries from the Hawks’ backline in only six minutes, including a brace for Corbett to complete his treble, and try of the day by Hawkes from his own half, all converted by Herbert, killed off the game.

Wing Charles Morley was denied late on just short of line by a good cover tackle, before fullback Sean Siggeman scored completing a dominant and impressive Hawks second half performance.