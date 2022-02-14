Missed late kick in blustery conditions proves decisive

HENLEY Colts, playing their last league match of the season, lost out by just one point in windy conditions on Sunday and in doing so also missed out on a place in the play-offs.

From the start the wind was playing havoc with both teams looking to move the ball but struggling to put the pass in front for players to run on to, although Henley were playing into the strong wind it was difficult for both.

As it has been for every game this season, it was Henley on the back foot, having to make tackle after tackle and soak up pressure from Beaconsfield in their 22m.

The match continued like this for the first 20 minutes, Henley doing well to keep Beaconsfield out, but the pressure eventually told and they were 5-0 down. Straight from the resulting kick-off, Max Brown won a penalty and then from his resulting quick tap penalty he made a break and found Mattie Morris on his shoulder to offload to and he weaved his way to the try line to score with Henley’s first attack.

Harrison Bell was not allowing Beaconsfield to get clean ball from their line-out, the front row of Andrew Biscoe, Luke Burke, and Zach Mancey were holding their own in the scrum.

The back bow of Ollie Vince-Porteous, Rufus Shanagher, Callum Perkins and Brown were busy making their tackles and slowing the ball down and were joined by the midfield duo of Dan Kernick and Oskar Browning who joined in with the big hits.

The back three of Harry West, Reece Winterbourne and Ollie Shute were doing well marshalling the back field with the help of George Goodenough.

A yellow card given to Brown allowed Beaconsfield to make the most of the man advantage before half-time to make the score 12-7 at the break.

With the wind in their favour Henley looked to take advantage and play the game in the Beaconsfield half.

An unkind bounce of the ball, an interception and a breakdown by the impressive Beaconsfield fly-half had Henley 27-7 down.

A slight change in positions saw West move to scrum half and he picked the pace of the game up. Pressure from the midfield allowed Morris to pick off an interception try from 40 metres out.

A lapse of concentration from the kick-off and a few missed tackles saw Beaconsfield look to have put the game out of the reach of Henley.

However, the visitors’ never-give-up attitude saw them still believe in themselves, with West picking the tempo up, allowing the forwards and Morris more space to find gaps so they went through the phases and Brown dotted down. From the kick off it was a knock-on and Henley were straight back on their own line before the move of the match, Kernick broke through and ran 60m before finding Browning on his shoulder, who carried into the 22m, before the ball shot out and Burke kicked the ball forward for Morris to chase on to, round the fullback and score his hat-trick under the posts.

With time running out the support play and offloading saw Henley take it right back into the Beaconsfield 22. The recycling was quick and a driving run saw Brown drive over in the corner to make it 31-32 with the conversion to come. Goodenough stepped up to take it, but unfortunately it drifted wide to finish the game.