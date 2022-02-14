Denton-Rice puts on five-star display

HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN went down to a 28-0 defeat at BLACKHEATH WOMEN in London last Sunday.

Henley’s defence was heavily tested with Blackheath breaking the defensive line and scoring within the first 20 minutes.

The visitors hit back as Genevieve Moody made a break from fullback. The Blackheath defence remained strong, with the home side capitalising on a penalty to crash over the line.

Just before half-time Charlie Murray broke the line but the Blackheath defence quickly organised and managed to contain the threat.

Early in the second half Nina Webb managed to win the ball back from the kick-off to put the travelling side on the attacking foot. Henley struggled to maintain possession throughout the half, with the strong winds proving to be an issue.

In the final minutes of the game, quick interplay from the Henley back line allowed the ball to find Lisa Fitzpatrick on the wing who ran down the pitch and touched down only for the score to be disallowed due to a forward pass in the run-up to the score.

ABBEY WOMEN ran out comfortable 67-0 winners away at SUPERMARINE WOMEN in a match that saw the visitors have seven different scorers and centre Alice Denton-Rice bag five tries for herself, as well as six conversions.

Annette Bevan, Tori Kiff, Claire Stevens, Ellie Denton-Rice and Hollie King along also crossed the whitewash, as did Keni Lenton on her first team debut.

Although the conditions were trying, Abbey still managed to produce a free-flowing game where forwards and backs interlinked well to rack up the impressive scoreline.

Abbey looked the more dominant side from the start, with strong carries from the returning Fern Edgar, as well as debutant Lenton testing the Swindon outfit’s defence. Good defensive pressure ensured Abbey were never too long without the ball in hand and it wasn’t long before a gap opened up for Bevan to run through.

Alice Denton-Rice enjoyed the good platform the forwards provided in the scrum, bagging a first-half hat-trick with ease, as her powerful running proved too much for the Supermarine defence to handle. Hooker Stevens also capitalised on and finished another breakaway run from Edgar, while Kiff ran a timely line off Bevan to cross beneath the posts.

Defensively, Abbey always seemed in control. Huge hits from Alice Lawrence and Joey Fowler kept the momentum high, while the backs were marshalled well by Hayley Matthews, who gave a good defensive performance.

In the second half, the game opened up for the visitors. Debutant Lenton, having made several breakaway runs throughout the match, was rewarded with a try, while the back three of Lou Pullan, Olivia Grane and Nat Bow worked well together to consistently threaten the wings.

Alice Denton-Rice grabbed two more, not before Ellie Denton-Rice, ever the selfless playmaker, was rewarded with the most deserved try of the match, if not the season, for her performances thus far.

It wasn’t long before proceedings were rounded off with a good break from substitute Meg Parks, which ended in prop King crashing over from short range.