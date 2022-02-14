Reynolds delighted with Rams’ away win

DELIGHTED Rams director of rugby Seb Reynolds hailed a job well done as his side secured a bonus-point 26-5 victory at Birmingham Moseley, writes Richard Ashton.

Two tries from Max Hayman and further scores from Tom Vooght and Ant Marris — his maiden effort for the club — overcame a Seb Nagle-Taylor five-pointer as the visitors made it four National Division 1 wins in five games.

Speaking after the game Reynolds said: “It’s not an easy place to win — they have a very passionate crowd who are always very exciting to play in front of, and we were up against a side who have come into form.

“We did a good job in shutting down their width, which was one of the aims pre-game, and our tempo was very good. Our commitment was good and our tackle technique was excellent, so I was pleased.

“It’s a funny one because the scoreline looks comfortable, but Moseley are one of those sides where they hit you with a try, then they get another and then one more and they’re in the lead, so you have to be aware of that the whole time.

“The past two weeks (following the 43-19 win against Taunton) are the product of us developing during the season — I’ve never had any concerns about people saying ‘how do we play in the second half’ or ‘how do we play after big wins or losses’ because as long as we see the development, the season’s a long one.”

A key moment in the contest came early in the second half when Moseley seemed certain to score, only for skipper Robbie Stapley to incredibly hold the ball up over the line, Rams going down the other end for Marris to dot down within 90 seconds to make it 19-0 following Rowan Grundy’s conversion.

And Reynolds lauded his skipper, saying: “I would argue Robbie is in the best form of his rugby-playing career — what he does around the side at the moment is outstanding.

“His captaincy is superb and he’s also got an exuberance of youth about him on the pitch which is great to see.”

Pre-match Reynolds had spoken about his delight in the balance of youth and experience the side is beginning to feature, and the likes of U23s Hayman, Grundy, matchday ever-present Paul Schroter, Charlie Robson and Vince Everitt again all caught the eye, along with scrum-half Ollie Cole.

And he reflected: “They’ve been brilliant. Sometimes when you give these young guys an opportunity, even if they don’t play well at first — which these guys have done — you just have to back them and then you can watch them flourish.”