Hawks’ promotion hopes fade after losing out in crunch clash

HENLEY HAWKS made the 450-mile round trip to Redruth on Saturday but were not able to replicate the performance which saw a drawn game at Dry Leas a few week ago as they lost out by 22 points.

The squad left on Friday night staying in Exeter for a shorter journey the following day.

With nearly 1,000 spectators in the ground and some late enforced changes, Henley knew this was going to be a tough assignment.

As in previous weeks they got off to the best possible start as a line-out and drive enabled Tom Emery to touch down after just seven minutes. Monty Bradbury converted.

It wasn’t long before Redruth got their powerful game going and an offside offence allowed for a simple penalty conversion to narrow the gap to four points.

The home side were buoyed by this score and started to put pressure on the visitors’ defence with some direct and powerful running.

For the most part the Henley defence held firm but penalties were being conceded at ruck time and this enabled the kick into the corner which allowed Redruth’s powerful mauling game to come into play.

It wasn’t long before a couple of quick-fire tries enabled the home side to establish a 17-7 lead.

Henley came back and put their own pressure on the Redruth line and a chip through from Bradbury saw Guy Rawsthorn take the ball well to score under the posts and with Bradbury converting the lead had been cut to three points and Henley were right back in the contest.

The decisive moment occurred right on the stroke of half-time when Sam Lunnon was shown a yellow card for perceived foul play and from the result pressure from the home side saw them able to once again establish a 10-point lead after a powerful catch and drive.

The second half went much the way of the first as Redruth once again laid siege to the Henley line. When any relief came Henley were guilty of unforced handling errors which allowed the hosts to maintain pressure positions.

Two quick tries in the space of eight minutes effectively finished any chance of Henley getting back in the game. Both of these were converted.

A bright point of the afternoon saw the best try of the game coming as an attacking move saw Reuben Norville step outside his opposite defender and run 20 yards before getting the return pass to Alex Harmes who went in under the posts from 30 yards.

However, any hope of recovery was gone with the Redruth man of the match scrum half Jack Oulton going over for his second try after some astute handling.

The final 10 minutes belonged to Henley as they laid siege to the home side line. A score now would have brought some consolation in the form of a bonus point. There was a moment when the referee had to consult with the assistant referee only for Henley to have adjudged to have knocked the ball on inches short of the line.

A disappointing performance but credit must go to Josh Macco for a debut game in an unfamiliar position in the front row. The young prop held up well against his experienced counterpart and gained a good deal of credit for his performance.

Henley Hawks: Rawsthorn, Norville, Barbarinsa, Davies, Harmes, Bradbury, Gilbey, Macco, Emery, Mason, Albon, Harrison, Lunnon, Lowe, Bradley. Replacements: Hall, White, Glass, Cookland, Adejemi.