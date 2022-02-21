Inoke’s late score not enough as Bulls are halted by Falcons

HENLEY BULLS lost out in a friendly fixture with Chinnor Falcons last Saturday.

With the Bulls playing into a gusty wind it was the Falcons on the front foot early on, forcing the Bulls back into their half where the majority of the first half was played.

The Bulls were making tackle after tackle and managing to keep the Falcons at bay but there was a sustained amount of pressure which resulted in Scott White making a try saving tackle but in doing so he managed to cause the ball to be knocked on.

The wind was forcing the Bulls to play from inside their own half but Joe Butler was able to find a hole to put Matt Mann through to take play to the half way line but slow support allowed the Falcons to go onto the attack again.

The Falcons found space and looked certain to score only to be stopped by a tap tackle from Sam Allen. However, the Falcons kept attacking and piling the pressure on the Bulls line.

The pressure soon told and a score came out wide. The Falcons were able to use the wind and get straight back into the Bulls half and launch many attacks but the defence held firm to keep the score to 5-0 at half-time.

The second half kicked off with the Bulls looking to use the wind to played in the Falcons’ red zone. Having hardly had anytime with the ball in hand, the Bulls were rushing and forcing the pass and then having to defend.

The Bulls were not able to go through the phases and were having to defend their line again and this allowed the Falcons to score two tries to make it 17-0.

George Inoke and Will Benning then put in some good carries to get the Bulls on the front foot. Being able to get five phases together allowed them to advance to the Falcons five metre line, which saw Rhys Amos crash over, Butler with the conversion.

The momentum then swung back to the Falcons with a neck injury to Conner Limbrick. This distracted the defence and allowed the Falcons to score under the posts.

Benning then made a 30 metre break, supported by White who picked and went to make more metres, for the ball to be recycled and Ross Lewis found Inoke on the charge to score by the posts, Bulter added the extras.