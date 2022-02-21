Poor first half proves decisive

ABBEY paid dearly for an underpowered first half effort at Riverwoods Drive in the clash of the fifth and sixth-placed sides in Tribute Southern Counties North last Saturday.

The visitors trailed 15-0 at the break, and although they outscored their hosts in the second half they were never in control for long enough to threaten a win.

Abbey crossed for two good second half tries, both of which were scored when Marlow were reduced to 14 men.

Most of the opening 40 minutes took place in the Abbey half of the field, with Marlow making good use of wind advantage with their tactical kicking.

An early penalty from outside half Ben Selwyn gave them the lead, and they increased their score with tries from skipper Hugo Jafari and scrum half Jack Rider, with Selwyn adding one conversion.

Abbey scrum half Will Bevan rescued his side on numerous occasions with good defensive kicking, while flankers Max Nugent and Mike Beckly worked hard against Marlow’s dominant pack. Marlow led 15-0 at half time, though they lost second row Seb Rivett to the sin bin just before the break.

Abbey scored their first points within two minutes of the restart when winger Christian Floyd crossed for a try which centre Charlie Shackleford converted. But Marlow hit back with their third try, scored by hooker Josh Richardson. Selwyn judged his conversion kick against the wind well, but Marlow suffered a blow soon afterwards when flanker Ben Renucci became their second forward to be shown a yellow card.

Again Abbey capitalised on their numerical advantage, and centre Billy Parrish scored a good try, with Shackleford converting brilliantly from near the touchline. There were still 25 minutes to play after this, but there was no further scoring. Marlow dominated the final stages, but they were unable to claim a bonus point try.

Abbey: M Boucher, C House (R Jaffray, 62 mins), C Shackleford, W Parrish (C House, 82 mins), C Floyd, S Wallis-Robinson, W Bevan, O Charlton, J Leach (M Toland, 40-78 mins), M Woodrow, J Knights, S Hallett (M Beckly, 78 mins), M Beckly (G Sutherland, 40 mins), M Nugent, E Wisener.