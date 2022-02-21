RAF prove too strong for Hawks

HOSTS Henley Hawks Women suffered defeat against RAF Women under the floodlights at Dry Leas on Friday night.

Henley kicked off the game to a well drilled RAF side who showed their strong runners early in the game.

Henley held a strong defence and created effective turnovers throughout the first 20 minutes with scrumhalf Lauren Mueller dominating her opposite number at scrum time.

However, approaching the 30 minute mark a quick thinking tap penalty from the RAF number eight took advantage of Henley’s disorganised defence, with some quick interplay leading Nicole Burger to dot down for the travelling side’s first score. Following this, the home side appeared to drop their heads, allowing further scores before half time.

Early in the second half a penalty was won by Henley at scrum time allowing the team to advance down the pitch with some fluid interplay between the forwards and backs. However, the opposition managed to win the ball and momentum was lost.

Entering the final 20 minutes, a chip and chase from the RAF Women had the Henley defence scrambling but fortunately Mueller read the play and managed to distinguish the threat.

In the final minutes a break from Ellie Smales allowed Henley to take advantage of the RAF on the back foot.

Some strong carries from Sam Page and Jenni Kingman allowed the home side to work the ball successfully to the edges, giving way for Hari McCormack to crash over the line. Olivia McNaney failed to score the conversion.