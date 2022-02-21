Rams end Park’s 19 match unbeaten run

SEB Reynolds praised his Rams side after they inflicted a first home defeat on Rosslyn Park in 19 matches with their 17-13 victory at The Rock on Saturday, writes Richard Ashton.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play as Kyle Traynor touched down at the back of a rolling maul, but Rams replied as Ollie Cole’s brilliant break set-up Rowan Grundy to level matters.

A Craig Holland penalty pushed Park in front on the half-time whistle, but Rams moved in front 13 minutes after the break as Henry Bird crossed on the right wing.

The visitors continued to have the better of play following the score, and they gained a crucial penalty try with 12 minutes remaining.

Park replied with an unconverted Charlie Piper effort at the back of a maul, but the indomitable flanker Tom Vooght bundled Saracens loanee Brandon Jackson into touch to seal the deal.

Reflecting on the win, Reynolds said: “We took a little while to get into the game in terms of understanding we could be in a contest where we actually could win.

“We knew we had weapons which would work against them and that proved fruitful and it’s a good victory which we ground out.

“We got to half-time and knew we had a bit of wind behind us in the second half which would let us get into positions where we could attack them, and then we played some good stuff. Defensively we were also brilliant.

“I felt we were the dominant side in the first half and despite the breeze aiding them, they really didn’t get into our half too much other than the times they nicked a score.

“At half-time we were thinking ‘if we can sort a couple of things out — the line-out, bits around the contact area — then we should be well in the game, but also knowing they’re still a very good side.”

The victory ended Rosslyn Park’s remarkable 19-match unbeaten home run which stretched back to October 2019, but the ever praiseworthy director of rugby had no doubt where the plaudits lie.

He added: “It’s great for the lads and the reason why is they’ve been going well this year. You’ve got to give them credit and no-ones won at The Rock for a long time, they’re top of the league and it makes it a great game to win.

“James Baker was unbelievable and the front row were outstanding — we thought we could get some ascendancy there and we definitely did that. I was chuffed for them to get the penalty try.”

Outside of the pack, the half-backs were in top form and Reynolds continued: “Ollie and Rowan are tough as old boots, they play some terrific temp rugby and they’re learning how to manage the game together, which is great — Rowan taking a really nice score off the back of Ollie’s break.”

One feature of the Rams victory was their ferocity around the park, and Reynolds concluded: “We had to try and disrupt them at the breakdown because if you give them a platform to play front-foot ball you’re going to be going backwards all day.

“So it started with the tackle technique and the chop tackle technique from our players way outstanding, slowing them down at the breakdown, looking for jackal opportunities where the likes of Jamie Guttridge, Tom Vooght, Max Hayman, Ben Henderson and Vinny (Everitt) when they came on were outstanding.

“That lets Stevie, Henry Bird and Charlie (Robson) fill the outside channels and close more thigs down and they did it very well.”

And while any kind of gameplan Seb and his coaching team might have put together, he magnanimously had no hesitations in explaining it was the players who won the day, concluding: “You can have all the tactical and technical elements to win a game, but one of the reasons we all love this game is sometimes it all comes down to who wants the collision more.

“Who wants to roll their sleeves up and maybe on the day we wanted it a little more.”