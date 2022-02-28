Rams on the up following home win

SEB Reynolds was delighted with his Rams side after they made it six National One wins from seven games with a 17-5 home victory against Bishop’s Stortford, writes Richard Ashton.

First-half tries from Tarek Haffar and Kieran Leicester gave the hosts a 10-0 half-time lead, but Stortford — unbeaten in four prior to yesterday — came flying out the blocks at the start of the second period and halved the gap when wing Josh Stannard crossed on the right.

Rams replied and Ollie Taylor went over before Drew Humberstone landed a wonderful touchline conversion to make it 17-5, the score-line remaining the same for the final 17 minutes.

Speaking on a win which nudged his side up to fourth in the table, director of rugby Reynolds said: “It was really good. After last week’s win at Rosslyn Park we had the challenge of backing that up against a side who have been superb in their last four games.

“They’ve been playing some superb attacking rugby, but we just didn’t let them do that and our boys were outstanding.

“We were excellent right from the start — we won the ball at the kick-off and were hungry to dive on anything.

“We put them under pressure throughout the first half and then saw it home against a side who are dangerous for 80 minutes.”

He continued: “They’re a tenacious side and I really respect them for it — they’re not a comfortable team to play against.

“They can attack and score tries from anywhere, they’re good at winding the opposition up, but they only scored five points, so that was really good for us.

“We kept our heads despite some decisions and we ground them down. We always felt we had the ascendancy in the game and we were patient, which was really impressive.”

During a season of fluctuating form which saw Rams start the campaign with six wins from seven, lose four of their next five and then rebound with another six from seven, Reynolds once again admitted results are secondary in the grand scheme of things.

Reynolds said: “If we lose a game and then win the next week, it’s no big issue — we’re looking for constant development.

“We’ve got things we’re working on throughout the season and at the moment we’ve got a bit of continuity which is proving to be useful.

“We’ve got this very nice mix of young players coming in and some other very experienced players.”