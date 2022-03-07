Numerical advantage proves decisive

HENLEY BULLS went down to defeat in Division 2 Raging Bulls League clash at Bury St Edmunds 2nds on Saturday in a match that saw them reduced to 11 players.

The visitors had just 15 players and kicked off the game, playing into a breeze, and from the second collision lost prop George Probyn with an elbow injury.

Despite only having 14 players the Bulls were making good inroads into the Bury defence as scrum half Toby Gilbey was looking to move the ball away quickly and Matt Dalrymple was putting players into gaps.

The scrum was solid and was giving the Bulls a good platform to play off which led to the first score. Captain Dalrymple took the ball to the line, threw the dummy and strolled in under the posts.

Bury then scored two quick tries and were on the front foot. Sam Allen then hit a good line but was unfortunate not to be able to keep hold of the ball.

The Bulls found a bit of confidence and scored in the corner after good build-up play as Gilbey was able to get the ball away quickly, feeding Dalrymple who fed Edwards to score in the corner to give the Bulls a 12-10 lead.

Bury kicked off the second half with the ball falling straight into Allen’s hand where he beat six defenders to score under the posts.

The hosts then started moving the ball around, making the one-man advantage count. The Bulls then lost Allen to a hamstring injury and Bury scored a succession of tries.

To add to the problems Penrose then hobbled off and he was joined by a player in the sin bin which left the Bulls down to 11 men.

The numerical advantage for the hosts led to big holes opening as they were stretched the visitors’ defence to run out comfortable winners.