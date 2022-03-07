Visitors have no answer to Abbey

ABBEY dominated the territorial battle against Milton Keynes in the clash between the seventh and eighth-placed teams in Tribute Southern Counties North at Rosehill on Saturday as they ran out winners.

Three second-half tries settled the issue, after Abbey reached half-time just 3-0 ahead, and the only disappointment for the home side was that they were unable to get a four-try bonus point.

Abbey spent most of the first half in the visitors’ half, but their only points came from a simple penalty from winger Ollie Evans. Flankers Gereie Sutherland Jake Leach both impressed during a series of attacks, but the only real try-scoring opportunity came when scrum half Will Bevan was stopped just short of the line after a blindside break.

Early in the second half a break from Bevan from the base of a scrum inside the visitors’ 22 resulted in centre Billy Parrish breaking through the defence. Prop Matt Woodrow was up in support to score the first try of the game, and Evans added a superb conversion from near the left touchline.

Parrish himself scored the second try, a fine individual effort in which he burst through several attempted tackles to score under posts. Evans converted to make the score 17-0, and Abbey made the game safe when Leach crossed the line after a fine run from Sutherland.

Outside half Charlie Shackleford converted and Abbey dominated the remainder of the match, without really looking like adding another try.