Howe’s late penalty ensures Bulls gain share of spoils

A LATE penalty ensured Henley Bulls came away from Bracknell 2nds with a draw last Saturday in a match that saw the visitors represented by Hawks, Vikings and Vultures players.

Bracknell took an early lead from a breakdown penalty. However, the Bulls regained the initiative through a try in the corner by winger Ethan Walters, converted by Toby Howe to put them 7-3 ahead.

Luke Brewin at 15, replaced by Jack Allison, was relentlessly bombarded by deep kicks by Bracknell but they could not break the determined Henley defence. The ruck speed and courageous contesting against a physically more dominant pack allowed Henley Bulls to enter the Bracknell 22 and work hard in close contact to score just wide of the posts through the determined running of Will Benning.

The try was converted by Howe to put Henley 14-3 ahead at half-time. The second half was uphill for the Bulls and Bracknell used the slope of the pitch to their advantage. Again. peppering the deep, and forcing Allison to work well at the back covering space supported by Walters.

A well-placed penalty kick to the corner meant Bracknell leveraged their pack weight to their advantage and drove off the line out toward the try line to eventually score to make it 14-10.

Numerous penalties against Henley in the Bracknell 22 found them back down the pitch facing a similar situation to the first Bracknell try. A gap at the back of a ruck left a clear passage for the Bracknell ball carrier to dive over and take the score with the conversion the visitors led 17-14.

No intention to give in and strong resolve meant the Bulls defended heavily and attacked through determination to regain the initiative and close within scoring distance.

Having been awarded a penalty and after a brief team discussion Howe added the three points to level the scores.