Siggeman shines as unbeaten run goes on

HENLEY U15s extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches as they defeated visitors Amersham and Chiltern U15s on the Dry Leas main pitch on Sunday.

The first five minutes were dominated by the visitors and it wasn’t until Charles Morley’s try-saving tackle forced a defensive line-out that Henley got their hands on the ball.

Fly-half Sam Winters and Doug Amlot put Sean Siggeman away in the left-hand channel where he linked with Finn Hawkes who passed to Winters to run in from the half way line. Winters kicked the conversion.

The rest of the quarter remained a close affair as some brave covering tackling from Charlie Baker ensured Henley led 7-0.

Henley started the second quarter with more intent with Winters and Amlot capitalising on quick ball from scrum half Ollie Johnson who showed all his experience to remain composed in the face of pressure from Amersham players around the fringes.

After a good run from Siggeman, Cameron Ball was held up just short, but Henley’s dominant rucking forced a poor exit from the visitors to set up an attacking line-out five metres out.

A pin-point throw from hooker Jonny Noctor found Archie Stickley — who was faultless at the line-out all game — and with fast ball, Winters put Ashton Ilincic through to crash over from 15 metres out. Winters added the conversion.

The second quarter ended much the same way as the first did, but not before a crucial defensive tackle by Fred l’Anson ended some dangerous phase play from the visitors.

In the second half increasing dominance upfront based on the platform provided by the relentlessly hardworking Kit Hayes-Newington and Paddy Mainwaring led to Ilincic, Ball and Laurence Walker able to find gaps. Ball raced through and sent man-of-the-match Siggeman off on a run to score in the corner. l’Anson narrowly missed a difficult conversion.

From the re-start, Walker and Noctor forced their way up through the middle before quick distribution from Josh Livesey allowed Hawkes to break a number of tackles and score another try. Livesey added the extras.

The fourth quarter represented a spirited Amersham fightback. Their large number eight bundled over to score from the base of their scrum and the next seven minutes proved to be a crucial period of the game with potential for a clear momentum swing.

Amersham were repelled with some fine covering tackles from Hawkes and Noctor, hard yards in the centre from Ben Earl and some sharp turnovers from Ball and Mainwaring. Eventually the pressure told and a tiring Amersham scored a second try.

Winters then sent up a high and deep restart kick which Amersham could not gather. Luca Peralta pounced on the ball and bundled his way over from 20m out. The conversion from the touchline was marginally wide.