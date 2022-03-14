Skipper’s hat-trick helps Oratory secure final place

THE Oratory School U15s have progressed through to the national final of the Schools’ Cup Plate competition.

Having won their divisional region, the Oratory have since beaten Malmesbury School, Blundell’s School and most recently Reading Blue Coat School in the semi-final.

A hat-trick from captain Cian Tappan and further tries from Rocco Vallebona and Archie Wild helped secure a 29-5 in front of a bumper home crowd and live stream audience.

The final, against Stamford School, will be played on Tuesday at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium.

Mikey Hennessy, head of rugby at the Oratory, said: “This is a great achievement for the team and they should be very proud of their efforts. I’m sure they are looking forward to playing at a professional stadium and making the most of the day.”