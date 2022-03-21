Beckly’s late score enough to secure Abbey victory

A TRY from number eight Mike Beckly in the penultimate play of the match gave Abbey victory over Bicester at a blustery Rosehill on Saturday.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, the host club led 22-10 with 15 minutes remaining, but the visitors fought back to lead 24-22 before the dramatic conclusion.

Bicester scored three tries to Abbey’s two, and Abbey were indebted to fullback Charlie Shackleford, who accumulated a personal haul of 17 points from goal kicks.

Abbey took the lead after 90 seconds with the first of Shackleford’s penalties, but Bicester soon equalised when winger Josh Wordsworth landed a successful kick. Abbey went back into the lead when skipper Jeremy Knights finished off an attack by touching down for a try in the left corner. Shackleford added a superb touchline conversion and also kicked another penalty.

As the first half wore on, Bicester looked more and more threatening, with their scrum looking particularly impressive. Wordsworth hit the post with a penalty, but a good move resulted in winger Rupert Dickinson cutting through for a try, with Wordsworth adding the extras. The half concluded with Abbey 13-10 ahead.

Abbey looked stronger in the third quarter, and three more Shackleford penalties stretched their lead to 22-10. But Bicester hit back with two tries, the first from Dickinson and the second from outside half Jacob Few. Both were converted, and with five minutes remaining the visitors looked to have won the match.

But their replacement prop Mosesa Tamaidrisi was

yellow-carded for a high tackle and Abbey set up camp near the line.

They were awarded another penalty, and after they elected to run the ball, Beckly stretched over to score. Replacement Ollie Evans hit the post with his conversion attempt, but Abbey survived the final play comfortably to claim the win.

Abbey: C Shackleford (M Boucher, 63 mins), C Floyd, W Parrish, J Peachey, C House (O Evans, 63 mins), S Wallis-Robinson, W Bevan, M Woodrow, J Leach (L Jones, 71 mins), A Postlethwaite, J Knights, S Holland, G Sutherland (R Jaffray, 40 mins), R Jaffray (L Jones 21-53 mins, G Sutherland, 54 mins), M Beckly.