Dry Leas hosts Red Roses of the future

Monday, 28 March 2022
THERE is a great opportunity to see the Red Roses stars of the future in action on Saturday, April 2, when Henley Hawks RFC Dry Leas ground plays host to England U20s Women's International against France. Kick-off is at 2pm.
Tickets for the game are free but need to be booked through the online club shop at https://tiny
url.com/yh8wzwjd
Bring the email confirmation on the day as proof of booking.
Car parking is available in the Borlase field (next to HRFC) at a price of £5 per vehicle and should also be booked in advance at https://tinyurl.com/468vjfjf
Again, bring email confirmation to show the stewards on the gate.
