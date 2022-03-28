Monday, 28 March 2022

Baby, that’s good!

RUGBY player Robbie Stapley had a great day on and off the field on Saturday.

The Rams skipper and his wife Emily welcomed their second child, Arlo, into the world in the early hours before he scored a hat-trick of tries in a 38-22 victory against Chinnor in the National One league.

Stapley, who spent three years with the Henley Hawks earlier in his career, said: “I had two hours’ sleep, then Emily’s waters broke and she gave birth at about 3.15am. I then got about a 20-minute or half-hour nap and then straight to the game.”

Rams’ director of rugby Seb Reynolds said: “If it helps him get a hat-trick every time, Emily might have to give birth every week!”

