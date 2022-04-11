Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Joint win

SHIPLAKE A and Valley Road A shared first place at the South Oxfordshire School’s year five and six tag rugby tournament last week.

The competition, played at Gillotts School, was refereed by pupils of the secondary school.

The final positions were as follows: 1 Shiplake A and Valley Road A, 3 Sonning Common B, 4 Peppard B, 5 Valley Road B, 6 Shiplake B, 7 Sonning Common A, 8 Peppard A.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33