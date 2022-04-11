SHIPLAKE A and Valley Road A shared first place at the South Oxfordshire School’s year five and six tag rugby tournament last week.

The competition, played at Gillotts School, was refereed by pupils of the secondary school.

The final positions were as follows: 1 Shiplake A and Valley Road A, 3 Sonning Common B, 4 Peppard B, 5 Valley Road B, 6 Shiplake B, 7 Sonning Common A, 8 Peppard A.