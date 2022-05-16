Berkshire hit back to take championship honours

A BREATH-TAKING second-half show from Berkshire helped them overturn a 16-point deficit in overcoming visitors Middlesex 37-21 in their opening Bill Beaumont County Championship Division 3 game at Rams’ Old Bath Road ground, writes Richard Ashton.

It was one of the home club’s own players, wing Alex Manhardt, who opened the scoring, but the Londoners hit back strongly and took a commanding 21-5 lead into the interval thanks to converted tries from James Smith, Iwan Humphrey and Angus Brown, Joe Carolan on target with the boot.

Yet Berkshire got back into the game with two more Rams stars doing the damage, fly-half Steffan James firstly adding the extras to his own score, before number eight Ross Crame went over in Clubhouse Corner following good work from the forwards.

The home side hit the front as replacement Tom Williams and Newbury centre Dan Thorne crossed the whitewash.

Leading 27-21 with the clock running down, Berkshire sealed the deal as firstly Jordan Souter touched down before Will Janes became the fourth Rams man to score on their home ground.

Berkshire next travel to Sussex on May 21.

• IN the Gill Burns Women’s County Championship, Charlotte Faux and Annabel Hawkins were among the Berkshire try-scorers as they hung on to beat Kent 22-15 at Reading on Sunday. The home side marched into a 17-0 half-time lead, but despite moving further ahead early in the second period, they were forced to hold on as their visitors rallied as the game went on. Berkshire welcome Sussex to Maidenhead next Sunday.