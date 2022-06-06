Monday, 06 June 2022

Prop’s Dry Leas return

HENLEY Hawks have made four new signings ahead of the new National Division 2 East season that gets under way in September.

Former tighthead prop Dave Manning has made a return to Dry Leas after playing for Newport (Salop) RFC for the past couple of years in the Midlands Premier.

Manning’s performances caught the eye as the Shropshire outfit comfortably won their league gained promotion to National Division 2 West.

Former Chinnor centre Max Titchener joins Henley having played in National Division 1 where he represented Hull Ionians whilst on loan from Coventry.

Loosehead prop Luke Shpylka had also joined from Redruth whilst second-row Zac Fryer joins from Newbury.

