Monday, 20 June 2022

Fenley returns

SCRUM-HALF Ewan Fenley has rejoined Henley Hawks ahead of the new National Division 2 East season that gets under way in September.

Fenley made the Rugby Paper’s team of the season when he was at Henley in 2020.

Since leaving Henley Fenley has had spells at Ealing Trailfinders, Bedford Blues and Ampthill.

