Fenley returns

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
Monday, 20 June 2022
SCRUM-HALF Ewan Fenley has rejoined Henley Hawks ahead of the new National Division 2 East season that gets under way in September.
Fenley made the Rugby Paper’s team of the season when he was at Henley in 2020.
Since leaving Henley Fenley has had spells at Ealing Trailfinders, Bedford Blues and Ampthill.
20 June 2022
I made replica crown that starred at giant street party
THERE was not just one attempt at a world record ... [more]
