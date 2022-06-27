Bury St Edmunds first up for Hawks

REORGANISATION of the National League structure by the RFU has placed Henley Hawks in National 2 East for the coming 2022/23 season, writes Nick Pitson.

Previously there were two leagues (north and south) feeding into National 1 but there are now three National 2 leagues — west, east and north — each with 14 teams.

The teams in each league are grouped together geographically to reduce travelling times, costs and distances.

For the Hawks, being placed in National 2 East means games against teams from London and the home counties instead of travelling to matches against teams from Bristol and the West Country.

The Hawks start their league campaign on September 3 at home against Bury St Edmunds with their first away game the following week against Old Albanian.

The Hawks have met all but one of the clubs before in league rugby and supporters can look forward to travelling to the Channel Islands again on January 7 to take on Guernsey Raiders. The furthest journey over land they will have to make is to North Walsham in Norfolk on October 1.

Games against the famous Blackheath club are also a highlight with the game at Dry Leas on October 29 and the away fixture on February 25. The one club Henley have not met before in league rugby is Sevenoaks and the first meeting between the two clubs will be in Kent on November 26.

The league season has also been shortened to help with player welfare and there is a protected two week break over the Christmas period as well as protected weekend breaks.

The new league structure will be reviewed in three years time.