Esher test for Rams

RAMS will kick off their third National 1 campaign with a home fixture against newly-promoted Esher on September 3, writes Richard Ashton.

The National 2 South champions return to the third tier at Old Bath Road, before Rams travel to Chinnor for the first derby of the season the week after.

The other newly-promoted side, National 2 North winners Hull, visit Old Bath Road on September 17, before a trip to Bishop’s Stortford and home game against Darlington Mowden Park round out the first tranche of fixtures.

With the league reduced to 14 teams, there is a rest week on October 8, which is then followed by two games against top-four sides from the season just gone – Cambridge at home and Rosslyn Park away.

October 29 sees Birmingham Moseley in town, before the first long trip of the campaign, to Leeds Tykes.

Rams host Plymouth Albion on November 12 and then after a second rest week, head to Taunton Titans.

Last year’s runners-up – Sale – are the visitors at the start of December, before a tough trip to Cinderford and the home derby with Chinnor, which may be another Friday Night lights game to kick off the Christmas period. The league resumes on January 7 with a trip up north to Hull before games against Bishop’s Stortford at home and DMP and Cambridge away.

There are two blank weeks on February 4 and 11 to enable any postponed games to be played before Rosslyn Park head to Old Bath Road.

Rams then go to Moseley, host Leeds and visit Plymouth before a rest weekend on March 18.

Taunton are in town the following week before the trip to Sale, and after the final break on April 8, Rams complete their campaign at home to Cinderford and on the road at Esher.