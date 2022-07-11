Friday Night Lights set to return to Rams

RAMS RFC have confirmed the return of Friday Night Lights for the two National One derby fixtures against nearest rivals Chinnor next season.

The home game has switched from Saturday, December 17 to the day before, kicking off the festive period with what promises to be another barn-storming clash.

Last season’s pre-Christmas game was unfortunately postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the visitors’ camp, but Rams took the spoils in the re-arranged fixture in March which was also the first game to be livestreamed through the National League Rugby website.

On that occasion it was skipper Robbie Stapley who proved to be the headline attraction, scoring a hat-trick to inspire his side to victory on the same day his partner Emily had given birth to their second child, Arlo.

Rams were 38-22 victors as Ben Henderson’s stunning try opened proceedings, with Jak Rossiter and Henry Bird also crossing the whitewash at Old Bath Road.

Chinnor gained their revenge in a basketball-esque 43-40 triumph at Kingsey Road in the penultimate round of fixtures, and they will now welcome Rams for the away fixture in Week Two on Friday, September 9.

The two sides have clashed 18 times in league competition over the years – more than any other side Rams have played – with Chinnor currently leading the head-to-head with 10 wins against seven, with one draw.

Meanwhile, the new league structure has been published by the RFU, with Rams Centaurs (3rd XV) set to play in the newly-formed Counties Two Tribute Berks, Bucks & Oxon South Division.

The other 10 teams in the league are Henley 3rds, Maidenhead 3rds, Reading 2nds, Slough, Newbury 2nds, Hungerford, Abingdon, Aldermaston, Beaconsfield 2nds and Tadley.

In Counties Three Tribute Berks, Bucks & Oxon South, the Dragon’s Teeth (4ths) will clash with Reading Abbey 2nds, Reading 3rds, Phoenix, Bracknell 3rds, Marlow 2nds, High Wycombe 2nds, Crowthorne, Tadley 2nds and Windsor 2nds.

When the league season ends in early March, both sides may compete in the respective tiers of new cup competitions introduced by the sport’s governing body.