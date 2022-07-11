Rugby dinner set in aid of charity

A FORMER Henley rugby player is raising money to train players in mental health first aid.

A rugby-themed dinner set is being sold with half of the funds going to Brave Mind, a charity set up by Simon Trower.

It comes in blue and yellow — the colours of the Henley Hawks — and was created in memory of another former Henley player Adam Payne, who took his own life in 2018.

The plates and bowls were made by Mr Payne’s sister, Emma, a professional ceramicist. Since his death she has done a lot of fundraising for various mental health charities.

In 2020 she began selling candleholders in Mr Payne’s name.

Miss Payne said it was important to remove the stigma surrounding mental health in sport.

She said: “When my brother died, I had someone come forward to say their cousin had also taken their life and it made me realise it’s so taboo, no one talked about it.

“It’s starting to get better — people are asking for more help in this generation even if it’s just telling someone that they’re struggling.”

Mr Trower, 43, created Brave Mind last year to help rugby players talk about their mental health and break the stigma.

He struggles with his own mental health and has taken medication for it throughout his life.

He came up with the idea of the charity when he went back to Henley Rugby Club to do some coaching and there was a young player who talked openly about his mental health.

Mr Trower said: “To try to make a positive difference and keep this initiative going is very close to my heart.

“We’ve had lots of people contacting us through social media to thank us for giving them the strength to talk openly.

“What we are trying to show is that vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness. Our aim is to prevent suicide and such tragedy and struggle.”

The dinnerware can be bought as separate pieces or as a set with prices ranging from £18 to £315 from www.emmalouisepayne.com

For more information about Brave Mind, visit www.bravemind.co.uk