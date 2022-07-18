Rams youngsters named in South West squad

FIVE young Rams players were rewarded for their performances in helping Berkshire U20s finish as runners-up in Division 2 of the Jason Leonard County Championship by being named in the South West squad, writes Richard Ashton.

Captain Spencer Hayhow was joined by back row forwards Josh Norman and Roan Noone — both of whom have progressed from the Minis section — and pace merchants Charlie Robson and Finn Matthews.

Hayhow — who scored four tries in the U20’s first game against Hampshire — enjoyed a terrific first season at the club and was named Titans’ coaches player of the year while also making his first-team debut and playing for Berkshire’s senior side.

Exeter University student Norman impressed throughout the county programme, while Noone also starred before injury halted his season.

Having joined Rams early in the campaign, Robson’s electric speed helped him rack up the tries in the Titans before he touched down within two minutes of his first-team debut at Leeds Tykes. He grabbed another a week later against Taunton Titans, and also crossed for the U20s.

Lastly, Reading University man Matthews also featured regularly for the Titans and scored a brilliant hat-trick in Berkshire’s narrow defeat to Northumberland in the final at Sixways.

While no regional games were played, the South West committee felt it worthwhile naming an 18-man squad to recognise the stand-out performers during the first full campaign post-pandemic.

Five Junior Sirens have also been selected to trial for the Wasps centre of excellence.

Paige Hopkins, Holly Oakley, Ffion Kemp, Lucy Simpson and Morgan Hadaway were put forward by Berkshire’s coaching teams after impressing during the county season.

They took part in their second training selection earlier this week, with selection being made shortly.

Simpson has also been invited for a trial with the England U18 squad in August.