Sponsors sign up for two years

HENLEY Rugby Club have revealed new logos for both the club and the Hawks as well as announcing that Altrad Generation will continue with its sponsorship for a further two years.

The partnership with Altrad Generation will see them as the main sponsors of both the minis and junior sections.

Henley rugby is an important part of the Altrad rugby family, placing them alongside Montpellier (MHR), Western Force and national sides France and the New Zealand All Blacks.

Henley chairman, Chris Nixon, added: ‘’They have been incredibly supportive of all club activities over the last couple of years and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with such an iconic brand in world rugby.

“We have some exciting plans to announce in collaboration with Altrad Generation in the coming months and look forward to revealing more in due course.”

So far, the highlights of the partnership have been a Henley mini and junior tour to Montpellier, that included training with the current Super 14 winners MHR, playing in Twickenham Stadium and a club coaching session led by England coach Eddie Jones.

Mohed Altrad, president of the Altrad Group said: “Two years ago, we announced that Altrad was becoming the main sponsor of Henley RFC’s youth section. I am pleased to renew this sponsorship agreement for a further two years. Through shared values of respect and courage, we want to promote excellence and achievement for everyone.

“The Henley Hawks embody our approach at every level, and it seemed natural to me to extend this joint journey, both for rugby fans and, above all, for the next generation of players that we are helping to train.”

The announcement comes at an exciting period for Henley Rugby. Starting the new 2022/2023 season with a new brand identity and a determination to achieve promotion to National 1.

Mark Clifford, managing director of Altrad Generation, said: “We’ve enjoyed our part in the Henley Rugby Club story and look forward to extending it. The past two years have seen considerable success in getting more people involved in the club and game. The mini festival of rugby attracts more than 2,000 players, and every weekend more than 500 mini and junior players, from as young as six years old, take part.

“The fast-growing junior girls highlights rugby as truly a game for everyone. We are really excited about what we will achieve together through our partnership.”

As well as appearing on the front of the new Mini and Junior shirts, Altrad will also have branding on the women’s and men’s shirts over the next two seasons.

Altrad Generation, which was acquired by the Altrad Group in 2012, is the UK’s leading supplier of Scaffolding, Groundworks, Access, and Edge Protection equipment.

Meanwhile the club’s new logos are both gold and navy blue backgrounds and will feature on all new kits and merchandise.