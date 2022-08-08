Rams hooker keen on developing his game

ACTION-PACKED young Rams hooker Spencer Hayhow admits he learnt a lot during his first highly successful season in adult rugby, writes Richard Ashton.

The former London Irish Academy star was named Titans (2nd XV) coaches’ player of the year following an outstanding campaign, while he also went on to skipper Berkshire U20s to the runners-up prize in Division 2 of the Jason Leonard County Championship.

He also impressed for the senior side before they were edged out by neighbours Oxfordshire in Division 3 of the Bill Beaumont equivalent, but Hayhow was still happy with how things went.

He explained: “I learnt a lot — there’s a big difference playing any level of men’s rugby compared to U18s — but it was very enjoyable.

“It was a nice touch to collect the coaches’ award at the end of the season, I wasn’t really expecting to get anything.

“The fact the coaches recognised the hard work I’d put in and rewarded me for that was lovely.”

Reflecting on his county efforts, he continued: “Berkshire has been a big part of my rugby from the first chance you can have to play for them in the age groups.

“Being able to captain the U20s and go to two finals — one as a skipper and the other as a player — was a great feeling.”

With Rams’ pre-season tour to Dublin a fortnight away and the start of the National 1 campaign looming quickly into sight, Hayhow revealed his targets as he looks to build on his game.

He ended: “I want to help the squad as much as possible, wherever I can and doing whatever, whether it’s fetching balls, performing on the pitch, I just want to help us improve.

“I want to try and keep developing as one of the new, modern front rows who aren’t just ball carriers but actually people who can get over the ball defensively and be a bit more mobile round the park.”