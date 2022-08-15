Rams prepared for tough pre-season test on tour

IRISH ace Ryan Lomas has warned his Rams teammates they face two “very tough” games during this week’s pre-season tour to Dublin, writes Richard Ashton.

Seb Reynolds’s side took on Lansdowne last night (Thursday) before they visit Terenure College tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm), the two sides having finished third and as runners-up respectively in last season’s All Ireland League Division 1A standings.

And prop Lomas admitted: “They’re going to be two very tough games. I know a couple of the boys from both sides and they’re top-quality players.

“Rugby in Ireland is going really well and you see it right at the top, then it feeds down to the provinces and on again to the clubs – sometimes you’ll see provincial players in those teams.”

Lomas switched to Old Bath Road in the middle of last season, and the former Ireland U20s man, who played for Galwegians in the top flight, is loving life at Rams.

He revealed: “It’s been great – I absolutely love the boys who are here, they’re a fantastic group to play with.

“There’s a really good ethos around the club which Seb really drives from the top.” Having featured six times for Chinnor, Lomas came off the bench twice for Rams in the final month of last season, debuting at Blackheath and then playing for the first time at Old Bath Road on the final day against Cambridge.

And having been given a taste of first-team action, he is looking for more in an area the club has built up a strong name in during the past decade.

He concluded: “I’m hoping to channel some inspiration from James Baker and start winning a few penalties at scrum time – he spends a lot of time with us (the other props) giving a few tips, which is great.

“We want to continue the reputation of having a dominant scrum and I just can’t wait to get into the season.”

The Rams squad for the Dublin tour is as follows: forwards — Baker, Cakau, Collis, Crame, Englezos, Everitt, Goodison, Harry, S Hayhow, Hayman, Henderson, Lomas, Marris, McDonnell-Roberts, McRae, Moffitt, Noone, Stapley, Swain, Taylor, Thomson; backs — Booth, Bryant, Cole, Grundy, C Hayhow, Humberstone, Jones, Kalling-Smith, Matthews, Monya, Olabooye, Rennell, Robson, Seers, Vancura.