Nant have no answer to Hawks

HENLEY HAWKS had mixed fortunes during their first two pre-season clashes last Saturday at a scorching hot Dry Leas.

In two 40-minute matches the Hawks lost out to Camberley before defeating Welsh side Nantgaradig.

In the first match the Hawks lost out 14-0 against Camberley in a game that saw many new Henley players out to impress along with regulars from last season.

With both teams looking to keep the ball alive it led to a few mistakes. Henley thought they had got the opening score when a fumble from Camberley allowed Scott White to feed Reuben Norville who stretched his legs to take on the defence on the outside from 45 metres out, only to be brought back for a foot in touch.

The second half kicked off with both sides struggling to put phases together. Camberley took the upper hand when Henley lost Tom Hall to injury.

Henley were pinned back deep in their 22 and a rumbling maul gave the first score to Camberley. The next score soon followed with a clever grubber kick in behind the Henley defence.

In the second match Henley ran out 19-0 winners against Nantgaradig.

Henley started the fresher of the two sides and were looking to play and keep the ball alive. Nantgaradig looked tired having just played Camberley.

Henley were on the front foot and were winning the gain line battle. A quick tap from Lewis and quick hands from White saw Rhys Amos touch down.

Henley were straight back on the front foot, winning the gain line battle and keeping the ball alive saw Adam Porter dance his way over the line for the second try of the game as Hawks led 12-0 at half-time.

In the second half with the conditions slightly cooler several big tackles went flying in from both sides as both teams were looking to move the ball into space and keep the ball alive.

Henley were making good ground and had moved the ball well out wide where the space was to allow Will Westwood to run into space and draw the last defender to give an easy inside ball to Sam Grimshaw to score with the final act of the game.