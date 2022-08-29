Welsh champions prove too strong for Hawks

HENLEY HAWKS played their second pre season fixture at Cardiff Arms Park last Saturday and put in a creditable performance against the Welsh Premiership champions, writes Nigel Dudding.

Henley started with real purpose and intent and led their illustrious hosts 21-7 at half time having pressurised and created several opportunities.

The game started with Henley playing with a stiff swirling breeze and immediately were on the front foot with some good attacking play. The scrummage was solid and caused Cardiff some concerns early on as they won numerous penalties.

After just five minutes second row Ben Harrison charged for the line to be held up much to the relief of the home side. Again, some five minutes later new recruit Seb Scott was again tackled just short of the line. However, after some good attacking phases he managed to cross for a debut try and with the conversion good from Toby Howe, Henley were deservedly ahead after 10 minutes.

However, Cardiff were stung into action but some superb defence kept them at bay for the next 10 minutes. However, some strong attacking phases eventually meant the hosts levelled the scores.

Henley were quick to regain the initiative and further tries from Kasper Strugar, again making his debut appearance, and Howe ensured that a healthy lead of 21-7 was taken in at half time.

Just before the interval Henley turned down a penalty under the posts after the host fly-half had been yellow carded.

Henley changed their entire team at half time to ensure the whole squad had sufficient game time before the season starts. With Cardiff having to opt for uncontested scrums after 10 minutes of the second half, this enabled them to launch unpressurised attacking moves which they executed perfectly and eventually the physical battle told as the hosts ran in six tries without reply.

Henley did have a number of promising attacks during the second half but unforced errors meant that their only score came from Rhys Amos who stretched well for Henley’s final score that was converted by Cail Cookland.

Despite the result this was a good afternoon for Henley Hawks in the Welsh capital in a match that was played out in front of more than 500

spectators.