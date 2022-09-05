Root can’t wait for new season to begin

RAMS’ forwards coach Owen Root says he cannot wait for the National One season to get underway with Saturday’s home game against newly-promoted Esher, which kicks off at 3pm.

The National Two South champions head to Old Bath Road for the first time in a league game, and Root is hopeful his side’s pre-season work – which included a two-match tour to Dublin – can pay dividends.

He explained: “The mood in the camp is really positive. There was so much gained from the tour to Ireland not just with the rugby, but also the guys coming back with new friendships and bonds being formed which will hopefully be lifelong.

“As I get older and stand on the side I appreciate that more, watching the team environment and seeing things come together.

“There’s been some great work done and I’ve been impressed with the intensity.”

He continued: “We’ve all got our own areas we’re trying to improve as coaches, but we’ve had some positive conversations so far, especially on the defensive side.

“Things are moving forward – we’ve always got more to achieve and while you’d love to add a couple more days in each week for training, we’re all bound by the same challenges and pressures in this league and you work around it.

“We’re excited and ready to transition hopefully into some really positive league performances.”

Rams have kept the bulk of the squad which finished sixth last time together, adding in a few new faces among the pack including former Taunton lock Dan Swain, young prop Terrel Harry, Wasps loanee Alfie Bell and back row Michael Hoyt.

Root added he had a responsibility to identify young talent.

He said: “As a club we passionately believe about giving those kind of guys the very best opportunity we can to thrive.

“It’s been great to have them come in from all different routes and I’ve enjoyed watching them in the past few weeks, and I look forward to seeing them in National One.”

While a sprinkling of youth has been added to the squad, long-serving players such as captain Robbie Stapley, legendary prop James Baker – who has more than 350 first-team caps – and Ollie Taylor are still going strong, and Root admitted their input cannot be underestimated.

He said: “When I was starting out there were some really great, dogged old players who gave me some powerful little nuggets of advice, and it’s really important you get that mix of experience and new

talent.”