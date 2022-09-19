Richmonds Saxons’ fightback not enough as Bulls hold on to secure narrow win

HENLEY BULLS made it back-to-back wins last Saturday as they defeated visitors Richmond Saxons in their latest Raging Bull League campaign at Dry Leas.

Before the match there was a two-minute silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

With a few players returning and available Henley had seven recognised forwards, with Ben Venner filling in as a makeshift forward.

Richmond started strongly using their forwards to gain ground and making Henley work hard. Luke Bishop, on his debut, was in fine form with several key tackles.

The visitors slowly made the pressure tell as they drove over from close range. They soon doubled their lead from a driving line-out. At 10-0 down Henley finally had the chance to get the ball into hand as Cail Cookland was able to get his dangerous backs into the game. Strong carries from the experienced centres Jim Davies and Guy Rawsthorn helped them get onto the front foot and create space for the speedy back three of Rhys Edwards, Toby Howe, and Kasper Strugar.

It was a break from Venner who fed Strugar that led to the first try for Henley. The Bulls piled pressure on from a five-metre line before Ross Lewis found George Jupp who drew his man and passed the ball to Venner to score. With the confidence now brewing, Henley were pushing forward, the dangerous Venner with another break, followed by a kick through which saw Henley have a five meter scrum.

Rhys Amos had a messy pick from the base which led to a bounce pass to Davies, who somehow found Cookland, who swung a 20-metre pass to Howe, who found Jordan Oakley out wide to step his way to the try line. Henley led for the first time in the game going into half-time, 12-10. The second half kicked off with the Saxons looking to get the early score as the Henley defensive effort was tested as Zac Fryer, Jake Staton and Lewis Strong all had hits.

Henley were able to withstand the pressure and could clear their lines. With their first real attacking opportunity in the second half, Henley were able to get on the front foot. The ball found its way to Venner in midfield where he used his stepping ability to pace around a defender before giving the inside pass to Rawsthorn in support to score by the posts.

Soon after Henley lost young Donovan Da Costa to a nasty leg injury. They also switched off for a moment which allowed the Saxons to score and get within two points with a minute to play. A failed attempt to kick the ball off the park saw the Saxons have one final roll of the dice to win the game but this was thwarted by a Henley knock on.