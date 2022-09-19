Rams come out on top in enthralling derby encounter under lights

SEB REYNOLDS was delighted to see his Rams side seal a bonus-point success following a ‘quality National Division 1 derby’ win at Chinnor’s Kingsey Road, writes Richard Ashton.

After a minute’s silence was held in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, both sides produced some terrific rugby in front of a crowd of 814.

Two Tom Price penalties put the hosts ahead, but Rams rallied in power-packed fashion as Ant Marris, James McRae, Max Hayman and James Baker all crossed in the second quarter, Alex Seers converting two of those efforts.

Price had slotted a third penalty to make it 9-7 to the hosts before they fell 15 points behind, albeit they hit back on the stroke of half-time through a converted Mark Darlington try. Rams grabbed the first points of the second period as Jak Rossiter finished brilliantly on the right, and a Seers three-pointer made it 32-16.

Replacement hooker Reece Marshall touched down at the back of a maul for Chinnor, Price again on target, to keep the game alive, before an Ellis Jones interception freed Rossiter for his 60th Rams’ try.

Seers converted for 39-23, but again the home side rallied, Dean Hammond over before Price maintained his perfect record from the tee.

However, Rams showed their quality in the final 10 minutes, camping in their opponents’ 22 before Hayman completed his double and Seers struck another conversion with the final play. Reflecting on a rip-roaring affair, director of rugby Reynolds, said: “The lights must do something to the players because they produce outstanding games. Both sets of players enjoy playing in them, they put every ounce of effort in and it just produces great quality National 1 rugby.

“There was some excellent attack on show from both sides and I thought our defence play was really, really good and much-improved from last week.

“Our physicality in the contact was great because Chinnor have some very big boys who try and drive a battering ram through the middle of you. That’s how they build momentum for (scrum half) Luke Carter to play off, so you have to stop it at source because if you don’t you’re in for a tough ride, but I thought our guys were really good.”

Chinnor were certainly the better side early on, but Reynolds admitted the resolve his side showed was pleasing as he explained: “We had to ride the start out when our discipline wasn’t great and the penalty count was 5-0 against us and we were on a final warning, but we just felt we could come back into the game.

“Every time we entered their 22 in the first half we scored, and while it was a little sloppy to not kick the ball out at the end of the half — it cost us a try and a yellow card — we got the result.”

The three players who came into the side — two-try Rossiter and back row men James McRae and Josh Collis — were outstanding, with the director of rugby adding: “They made a huge impact coming in. Jak’s got four tries in two weeks, and it’s good when you’ve got a balance of your front row and your outside backs scoring.” A large troupe of Rams supporters were on hand to watch the victory and would in particular have been pleased with how their side closed out the game following some gut-wrenching last-play losses last season.

Reynolds believes that was all part of the process and ended: “It’s nice to put it to bed, although I never really thought it was a thing. It’s all part of our development at this level and we’ve done well in our first two seasons in National 1.

“Chinnor have quality players throughout their side — former Premiership and Championship guys — and you know they’re going to come back at you.

“What’s pleased me in the first two games is we’ve finished on our opponents’ line looking for a score. We’ve weathered the storm of both Esher and Chinnor and while there is lots to work on, we’re reasonably happy so far.”

Rams host Hull on Saturday (3pm).